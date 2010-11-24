Having visited both the Arctic and the Antarctic, Andromeda la Dea was the first Perini Navi Yacht to circumnavigate the globe. After her recent adventures, this stunning 47m Perini Navi sailing yacht has now arrived at the Pendennis shipyard to undergo some cosmetic work and a detailed engineering overhaul.

The lighter of the work will see most of the teak decked areas replaced with a full exterior re-paint. However Andromeda la Dea will also have a servicing of her tanks, props and shafts, a structural survey and full service of all major systems on board – due to be completed in April 2011.

One of the owners of Andromeda la Dea, Charles Pinckney Darby III, an American entrepreneur currently involved in developing the amazing facilities at Christophe Harbour, St. Kitts, was keen to work with the facility in Falmouth, “Pendennis has an impressive portfolio of refits spanning over 20 years, and the reputation for delivering high quality results. Key to the project was the reassurance that Andromeda la Dea would be ready to sail for the 2011 summer charter season. I am confident that the range of highly experienced in-house technical skills at Pendennis will enable completion of these extensive engineering works in this relatively short period.”

Pendennis are also currently working on a number of new build projects, such as a 105’ Barracuda Sloop, a Ron Holland designed 150’ sailing yacht named ‘Christopher’ and the 44m Catamaran Hemisphere, alongside the ongoing refit of sailing yacht Adela.