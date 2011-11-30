Superyacht Anjilis Undergoes $3,000,000 Price Reduction
After showcasing the 49m Trinity-built superyacht Anjilis at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, IYC has now announced the significant $3,000,000 price reduction.
International Yacht Collection, the newly rebranded leaders in the US brokerage market, took central agency of this sleek and sophisticated 49m superyacht shortly after her launch in 2009.
Custom-built to the highest specification, Anjilis is an all-aluminium yacht with the characteristic design elements of a Trinity but with an exquisite interior styling from Glade Johnson Design.
Available for sale through IYC, Anjilis has now undergone a price reduction of $3,000,000, bringing her listed asking price down to $27,900,000.
