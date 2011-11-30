International Yacht Collection, the newly rebranded leaders in the US brokerage market, took central agency of this sleek and sophisticated 49m superyacht shortly after her launch in 2009.

Custom-built to the highest specification, Anjilis is an all-aluminium yacht with the characteristic design elements of a Trinity but with an exquisite interior styling from Glade Johnson Design.

Available for sale through IYC, Anjilis has now undergone a price reduction of $3,000,000, bringing her listed asking price down to $27,900,000.

For more information on Anjilis, click here.