Clifford Denn, the owner-appointed designer, created an exterior profile which provides a strong individuality to the project. Clifford Denn interpreted the client’s brief for a yacht with a powerful and aggressive personality, incorporating complex and refined design elements into the exterior lines crafted by Heesen’s in-house expert aluminium welders.

Arcon Yachts, who project managed the construction of this unique vessel, comments: “Ann G’s owner is a client with strong vision and high expectations. We are very pleased with the result as Ann G is the quintessence of customisation and superb attention to detail; she is a muscular yet sleek motoryacht that will make heads turn wherever she goes!”

Ann G, whose full-displacement steel hull was created by Heesen’s in-house team of naval architects and engineers, exceeded the contractual speed by 0.6 knots, reaching a top speed of 15.6 knots.

Award-winning designers Raymond Langton and team created the bold interiors of Ann G, characterised by rich Macassar ebony, accented with stainless steel features to exude a luxurious, refined atmosphere with warming touches of backlit white onyx and soft tactile leather.

A striking first impression for those stepping on board is created by the bespoke Art Deco style chandelier extending over two decks that is framed by the open-tread stairs.

The main salon is a perfect area for entertaining guests with an intimate seating area adjoining the bar of Macassar and backlit onyx. The room also includes an elegant dining area with an extending Macassar dining table featuring an inlaid art panel and a feature artwork by Based Upon on the forward bulkhead.

The guest accommodation continues the contemporary Art Deco theme, with Macassar, stainless steel, leather and parchment, and a unique palette of artworks and fabrics distinguishing each of the four guest cabins.

The owner's suite, located forward on the main deck, features a private office, large full-beam bedroom and bathroom flanked by his and hers changing rooms. The bedroom is accented with artistic touches such as fabric artwork, and intricate deco motif inlaid into the foot of the bed, and geometric stone mosaic artwork in the bathroom.

On the bridge deck, the sky lounge is a more informal, intimate atmosphere with the Macassar architecture of the room contrasted by parchment wall panels and opulent fabrics, framed with windows on three sides filling the room with natural light and offering panoramic views of the seascapes beyond.

The lower deck beach club is the most contemporary in style – a multi-purpose space dedicated to relaxation, with space for gym equipment, steam room, bar and seating area. The main woods in this area are elm panelling and teak flooring to create a warm and relaxed atmosphere.

After being intensively tested in the North Sea on July 1st in smooth sea conditions, Ann G has now been delivered; however, she will emerge during her debut at the 2015 Monaco Yacht Show in September.