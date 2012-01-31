Superyacht Anna J Undergoes €1m Price Reduction with IYC
Built by Palmer Johnson in 2000, this impressive 120’ (36.6m) superyacht is available for sale through International Yacht Collection for the new asking price of €3,950,000
Part of the PJ120 series, this sleek motor yacht underwent a complete interior rebuild in 2010, a full technical refit in 2011 and complete winter maintenance this year; making her one of the best brokerage opportunities on the market today.
With her all new veneers, paint, marbles, soft goods, carpets, teak decks and tables alongside a whole new audio-visual entertainment system and full technical update, including new zero speed stabilizers, Anna J is as good as new.
After undergoing a significant €1m price reduction with IYC, Anna J is available for sale at an asking price of €3,950,000.