Superyacht Anna J Undergoes €1m Price Reduction with IYC

By Ben Roberts

Built by Palmer Johnson in 2000, this impressive 120’ (36.6m) superyacht is available for sale through International Yacht Collection for the new asking price of €3,950,000

Part of the PJ120 series, this sleek motor yacht underwent a complete interior rebuild in 2010, a full technical refit in 2011 and complete winter maintenance this year; making her one of the best brokerage opportunities on the market today.

With her all new veneers, paint, marbles, soft goods, carpets, teak decks and tables alongside a whole new audio-visual entertainment system and full technical update, including new zero speed stabilizers, Anna J is as good as new.

After undergoing a significant €1m price reduction with IYC, Anna J is available for sale at an asking price of €3,950,000.

