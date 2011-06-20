“YD69 has been a very enjoyable project, the team at Yachting Developments thrived on the challenge,” explains Ian Cook, Yachting Developments Managing Director. “It was made possible by the combined team effort of Yachting Developments staff and management.”

Yachting Developments managed to launch the 30m sailing yacht in just under 400 days, proudly noting that the usual construction time for a yacht of this size and style is usually somewhere around 700 days of construction.

Patrick Yeoward, Project Manager and representative of the owner described the construction of Antares III: “They say that things run like a Swiss watch… Well that will have to be rephrased to a ‘Yachting Developments launch’ … All involved from the Owner’s side would like to congratulate and thank Ian Cook and his team for a job that was most certainly well done.”

Straight from the design board of skilled naval architects Dixon Yacht Design, Antares III was designed and built to comply with tight Germanischer Lloyd and MCA Classifications. Whilst Antares III is incredibly strong, her composite construction also makes her 25%-30% lighter than similar vessels built in Aluminium.

In the coming months Antares III and her owner will take advantage of the South Pacific with planned cruises throughout New Zealand, Fiji and other Pacific Islands before heading to the northern hemisphere.