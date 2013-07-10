The owner will be cruising the fjords of Norway in significant comfort and style on board Apostrophe before heading toward her debut at the Monaco show this September.

Apostrophe was built for an owner who was determined to create the finest superyacht imaginable in her size bracket. To achieve this, he teamed up with the highly experienced yacht builders at Hakvoort, who have proven on many occasions their ability to push the window of fine detailing. The owner also brought in the award-winning designers from Reymond Langton Design Ltd. in the United Kingdom, who drew a unique exterior profile featuring coloured tones, black windows and a striking grey hull. This makes Apostrophe look both sleek and considerably longer than her factual length would suggest.



The same team was also responsible for the extraordinary art deco interior, which combines ebonised walnut, makassar joinery and a wealth of mother-of-pearl inlays. A superb collection of artworks complements the sophisticated stainless steel, brushed nickel and leather detailing that is found throughout Apostrophe.



Meanwhile, the yard is about to take delivery of the hull of another major build and another project managed by Moran Yacht & Ship, the 61m Golden Age. With the 63.30m Zeus also in the pipeline at Hakvoort, these are productive times at one of the world’s leading family run yards.