Superyacht Areti was introduced to the water at the Trinity shipyard in Mississippi earlier this month, set to undergo final outfitting in the coming months and due for delivery in early summer 2011.

Custom designed to cruise the Bahamas and the Mediterrannean, Areti features all the characteristic elements of Trinity design and naval architecture. In order to meet the owner’s specifications, Trinity reduced the draft to less than 8’, making her one of the largest yachts in the world capable of reaching myriad Bahamian islands and harbours her owner enjoys.

Her interior is designed by Patrick Knowles Designs, featuring mahogany wood veneered panels with cherry burl inlays, the beautiful Pacific Northwest Madrone and Redwood while her mosaic of marbles are arranged in a stunning combination of colours and tones in impressive inlay patterns. Like all Patrick Knowles interiors, Areti has been given a very comfortable and visually stunning environment.

From her full beam elevated master suite – with two ensuite master heads located a level down via sweeping staircases – featuring full forward panoramic views and six guest staterooms to her large sky lounge and flybridge with custom hot tob, Areti offers maximum appreciation of oceans and ports.

Including a two-person elevator with access for all decks, Areti accommodates a total of 13 guests in seven staterooms. For her active owner and guests, Areti houses a gymnasium, steam room and sauna, changing rooms and a full head.

She is also well equipped for full enjoyment of sea and surf with an arsenal of superyacht toys, including; Waverunners, water toys, bicycle storage, slings, tie downs, covers, cradles, a rescue tender with CISR-approved equipment and even a bow davit for temporary toy storage.