Styled inside and out by Winch Design, this stunning new addition to the ‘Largest Yachts in the World’ rankings is still a highly secretive project, seen for the first time by photographer Andreas Jens as it enters the water.

Due for delivery later this summer, Areti is filled with notable design elements according to an update by her builder; such as a fresh and traditional interior, sauna, hammam, full-depth plunge pool and a light open beach club.

Areti is built to Passenger Yacht Code and designed to entertain, with ample space for guests throughout both spacious interior and ample exterior decks.

The launch of the sleek and sophisticated custom superyacht Areti is the second to take place in 2017 for Lürssen, not including the recent and mysterious appearance of three large sections of a superyacht believed to reach over 120-metre spotted only last week.