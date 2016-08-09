Launched in 2011 with all the classic makings of an elegant, timeless and stylish Heesen superyacht, this 47 metre has been meticulously maintained thanks to a staff of highly-skilled yacht crew. Ariadna stands as a premium example of a superyacht in the 45-50 metre range, sitting at the top of her class in terms of layout, space and lifestyle on board.

Ariadna was designed inside and out by the Omega Architects studio, and with expert Dutch construction by Heesen Yachts, this a luxury yacht imbued with expertise from all sides, with the best equipment throughout.

On board, guests can find state-of-the-art entertainment systems (including a cinema), as well as a beautiful interior design from the drawing boards of Frank Laupman across her generous layout. The guests themselves can find accommodation in six cabins, including two masters, and ample space for twelve.

Before attracting attention at the Monaco Yacht Show, Ariadna can be found in the South of France by contacting Imperial Yachts.