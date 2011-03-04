Measuring 39.6m, this motor yacht has only been used by her owner and their family since her launch – clocking very few engine hours. The performance capabilities of Aset allow any potential owner to reach an impressive top speed of around 32 knots and cruises comfortably at around 29 knots.

Superyacht Aset is capable of accommodating 11 guests in 5 luxurious staterooms and features an expertly designed interior style from Stefano Righini throughout.

With her owner looking to upgrade in size, Aset now stands for sale with Moran Yacht & Ship with a new asking price of $12,000,000 - currently welcoming offers.