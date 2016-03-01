Preparing for delivery in March 2017 is Ruya, the yacht which is one of Heesen’s newly restyled 47 metre full-displacement motor yachts. Her contemporary design is made up of a striking exterior profile, luxurious interior (photos below) and state-of-the-art engineering.

However, while we eagerly await the arrival of Ruya, we’re can learn more about her - and the 47 metre series as a whole - through her sistership Asya which is currently on display at the yacht show in Dubai.

Launched in 2015, this project is a pillar of the 47 metre series’ potential and stands as one of Heesen’s finest examples of design and construction customisation potential.

Her exterior profile may not be dramatic, however Omega Architects have created something which stands as an example of great design; sleek, elegant, stripped back and providing enough space on board to create your own lifestyle vision.

Ruya is the fifth collaboration between Heesen Yachts and Bannenberg & Rowell in the 47m series, and during the launch of their fourth last year, we caught up with her interior designers to find out more about Asya’s creation.

“[Heesen Yachts] kindly gave us the latitude to come up with concepts in the first place,” explains Dickie Bannenberg. “This is our fifth boat with Heesen and the fourth in the 47 class. We did Elandess, then Lady Petra and then Project California which became Secret. We had a blank sheet of paper in terms of what kind of concept style we could develop.”

“When we started it really was a blank sheet of paper,” adds Simon Rowell. “They’ve taken the view - with which of course we’re very happy - trying not be all things to all men but rather to actually create a strong concept with which people would immediately identify. But which is also identifiable as a fully designed environment. They’re getting everything you would from a bespoke project.”

You can see the 47 metre superyacht for yourself this week at the Dubai International Boat Show, or alternatively, click here for more information on Heesen Yachts.