Her owner spent over $1.5m on her major refit in 2008 to include all new interior soft goods and audiovisual equipment; however her original construction in 2000 has kept her in good stead, with a timeless exterior profile and spacious interior layout by Donald Starkey.

Atlantica was custom built to ABS, A1, AMS Classification (all current in 2011) and offers space for up to ten guests in five cabins; consisting of one master, two VIP, one double and one twin room.

Available for sale through RJC Yacht Sales & Charters, Atlantica is now listed at an asking price of $10,900,000 after a $1m price reduction.