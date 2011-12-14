This spacious and elegant yacht has an impressive array of amenities to ensure an unforgettable charter experience, including a floating dive center and an enviable interior design from Donald Starkey. The main salon features wooden blinds and dark wood furniture with large cream sofas and soft lighting to complete an air of total relaxation.

After an extensive refit in 2008, this sophisticated superyacht can accommodate up to ten guests in cabins; featuring ample entertaining space for 12 guests at dinner and spacious exterior areas for evening entertainment.

Atalantica has twin MTU 2000 Diesel engines, which develop 1800 horsepower. She can reach a maximum speed of 18 knots, with a cruising speed of 14 knots.

After undergoing a significant price reduction of 1m, Atalantica is now available for sale with RJC Yacht Sales at an asking price of $11,900,000.