The new project will extend Audacia’s stern by two metres whilst remodelling the swim platform with two curving stairways and providing one stern access door; supplying substantially more space and providing a more accessible and useable recreational area on board.

Working to give Audacia a more contemporary finish, Pendennis has also announced that her stern lines will be restyled, her forward fashion plates will be removed as well as being equipped with stylish underwater lighting and brand new Quantum zero speed stabilisers.

Mike Carr, joint MD at Pendennis, commented, “The challenge with such a tight project schedule has been establishing the precise outline of the project in advance of the vessel’s arrival at the yard. Due to excellent relationships with the client we have been able to work with them since the Monaco Yacht Show to develop detailed design concepts and fully agree the full scope of work during November. As Audacia was not able to make the voyage to the UK at that point due to charter commitments in both the Mediterranean and the Caribbean, Pendennis pre-ordered the stabiliser package and commenced assembly of the stern module in preparation for her arrival at the end of January 2011”.

Work has already commenced and has been scheduled for a re-delivery in the middle of April 2011. Once completed, this distinctive yacht will be attending the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in May.