Superyacht Aurelia Launched by Heesen

Aurelia is an impressively styled superyacht which draws from an entire era of racing; using a paint scheme inspired by Gulf Racing colours, with a number 10 (relating to her hull number) on her quarters.

This exterior style, created by Dobroserdov Design, was also repeated on the decal of the 14’ Castoldi tender to match the owner’s true passion for sport and racing cars.

But it’s not just Aurelia’s exterior which has been designed to mirror the owner’s passion for racing: the name that she bares is a tribute to the first ever GT Lancia Aurelia. Her racing inspired theme is also carried out throughout her Bannenberg & Rowell designed interior, naming all of the cabins after racing car designers – Bertone (orange Lamborghini), Pininfarina (red Ferrari) and Zagato (green Aston Martin).

“We gave it a pretty low level streamlined style, slightly masculine… inspired by the Dunhill cigarette lighter aesthetic.” Explains Simon Rowell from Bannenberg & Rowell.

Aurelia’s main salon has been divided in two; consisting of a dining area with a large rounded table and a lounge space with an L-shaped sofa, two designer armchairs and an ingenious fire place that uses Bio-Ethanol.

Beside the distinctive interior, Aurelia is also an exceptionally comfortable yacht onboard, especially when at anchor, enhanced only by a pair of Seakeeper gyro stabilizers that are incredibly efficient under all conditions and require no through-hull fittings.

While the other 37m vessels sport five cabins, the Owner of Aurelia wanted to offer more comfort to his guests and more space for his crew, so, working with Heesen, a guest cabin was designated for the captain and more room for the laundry area was made.

Aurelia can accommodate eight guests in four cabins. The master suite is traditionally located forward on the main deck and the three double guests cabins – all with en suite – are positioned on the lower deck.