Azteca II (ex; Thetis) was custom built by Nereids Yachts in 2005 with exterior and interior styling by Michael Leach Design. Built to a Bureau Veritas Class, M/Y Azteca II is a sturdy asuperyacht with a steel hull and an aluminium superstructure. Her luxurious interior from Michael Winch features an excellent use of space, offering complete comfort when cruising.

Superyacht Azteca II is powered by twin 2,250hp Caterpillar 3512B Diesel Engines and has a top speed of 17 knots with a range of 5,400nm at 12 knots.



Azteca II is for sale with Merle Wood & Associated and Engel and Völkers with an asking price of € 19,900,000.