In a statement provided by the design studio, we’ve gained an insight into the creation process leading up to this truly momentous occasion: “Seeing her at last in voyage, it’s for us at Nauta Design a proud and very emotional moment. As all the others of the team involved in the design and construction, we have been waiting for this day for almost one year, since her delivery on October 22nd 2013.”

“We all made a huge effort to comply with an incredibly short, thus very challenging, design and production schedule which Lürssen actually succeeded in achieving even one month ahead of time. Knowing now that the Owner is finally starting to enjoy what we have created is definitely a happy moment.”

“Azzam’s design and build process was like a Ph. D. course in the megayacht world! We are now ready and confident in facing any kind of challenge in that field in a very mature way: the wake of Azzam, in terms of new projects, is already there and we are enjoying our confidence in dealing with it.”

Azzam is at the pinnacle of marine engineering, harnessing unbridled power, ground-breaking propulsion systems and a timeless design which puts her among the elite of achievements on the water.

