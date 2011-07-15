Combining a high-quality construction from materials such as Epoxy and Carbon with state-of-the-art technical systems, BaiaMare is a superyacht which was built for reliable handling and enhanced comfort on the water.

Her layout was created around the privacy and comfort of the yacht’s potential owner and guests, offering a spacious master deck with convertible saloon, a huge VIP cabin located on the main deck and four well appointed guest cabins on the lower deck – comfortably accommodating up to 12 guests on board.

Superyacht BaiaMare is also equipped with tunnel propulsion systems, which allow her to navigate through shallow bays and marinas, cruise on anchor in shallow waters and introduces a more economical edge to the latest yacht to hit the brokerage market.