Baraka (NB51) superyacht has a steel hull with a beam of 9.6m and an aluminium superstructure. Powered by twin CAT engines, superyacht Baraka can reach a top speed of 17 knots, and has a 4000nm range at 14 knots.

Proteksan Turquoise was established by two leaders of the Turkish boat building industry, Proteksan Yachts Inc. and Turquoise Yacht Construction. The shipyard now specialises in the construction of mega yachts from 40 to 70m.

Some of the striking superyachts the shipyard’s impressive fleet include the 54.7m Sequel P, 54.2m Talisman C, 53.2m Vindrea and 50m Mosaique.