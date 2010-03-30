This tri-deck superyacht was designed by Tim Heywood who gave Bel Abri a design that features strong exterior lines and a professional and powerful presence on the water. She was built with a steel hull and aluminium superstructure and weighs in at around 638 tonnes giving her added stability.

Her interior was designed by Laura Sessa, using space to her advantage inside and out. Bel Abri accomodates for 12 guests in five suites with the sophisticated pedigree of her designer.



Bel Abri is also able to comfortably carve through the water at a maximum speed of 15.5 knots whilst achieving a range of 4,500nm at 13 knots.

Charter Bel Abri Yacht

Bel Abri will be available for charter with Imperial Yachts and has been built for the ultimate cruise. Superyacht Bel Abri can house a crew of 13 to ensure a relaxed luxury charter and holds a certified PADI diving school.