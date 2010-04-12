Bella Una was custom built in 2001 by Burger Boat Company and features exterior styling by Don OKeeffe, with interior design by Douglas Sharp Yacht Design.

The all aluminium yacht is masterfully built, with a classic, yet contemporary interior with rich African Cherry woodwork.



Bella Una offers accommodation for up to six guests in three double staterooms.

Motor yacht Bella Una was previously listed at US$4.5 million and has now been reduced to $3.85 million.