Hosted in collaboration among Nicholas Kirkwood, the cult Italian shoe designer, Aquos Yachts and YCO, special guests, press and brokers were welcomed aboard Big Fish for the evening to enjoy an exciting opportunity to see one of the best explorer yachts on the water; not to mention a rare sight for most Londoners passing Tower Bridge.

Having only recently finished her polar circumnavigation of the world, to be invited on board Big Fish to talk to her owner, Richard Beattie, and crew after such an incredible journey was a very exciting opportunity.

After travelling across to the yacht via her custom luxury sport fishing tender ‘Triple Ripple’, I was shown around the detailed luxury amenities of Big Fish and it became clear that this is an idyllic vision come to life for her owner; a very different style of superyacht which was custom built to optimize stability, simplicity and comfort for traversing the world’s oceans.

Impressive design features, such as the uniquely placed owner’s suite on the upper deck - which ensures a magnificent view of any setting from the aft - and a spacious saloon provided the main venues for an extremely successful soiree.

Cocktails and canapés complemented the energetic live music offered by the crowd-pleasing band ‘Phly Boyz’, and as the evening went on, more and more influential guests such as Charlie Birkett, Partner & Group CEO of YCO; Rob Chappelhow, Creative Director of Aquos Yachts; and Susan Ward Davies of Elle Magazine, discussed the enviable lifestyle a superyacht like Big Fish can bring with London’s key journalists.

The evening aboard Big Fish drew to an extremely successful close as the lights of London welcomed guests back on to land, and having now set off for the Cote d’Azur from the River Thames, this ‘must-see’ superyacht is now set to be on display at the Monaco Yacht Show from the 21st to the 24th of September.