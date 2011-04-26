Built in 2010 by New Zealand shipyard McMullen & Wing, Big Fish is a yacht which is redefining luxury expedition vessels.

Big Fish was designed to combine innovative technology, strong long-range performance and an interior design which is unrivalled in luxury.

Big Fish boasts a rugged and modern exterior design with an expertly planned layout of both her interior and exterior spaces to achieve maximum comfort on journeys of up to 10,000nm.

Designed in a light and neutral style, Big Fish’s interior includes materials that have been carefully selected to have minimum impact on the environment. The main salon features a wealth of comfortable seating to relax in, while full height windows throughout the area as well as sky lights above bring the outside in.

The adjoining dining area continues the light and modern theme and features a round table for guests to dine on the exquisite delights of the chef. The neighbouring full beam galley is spacious and well designed, also featuring large windows and even a seating area for guests to watch the chef at work.

The Master Cabin is located on the bridge deck and features its own outdoor area with sunpads that can be raised, lowered or converted to an al fresco dining area for relaxing and dining in privacy. Floor to ceiling windows surround three sides of the master cabin offering uninterrupted views from the king sized bed.

Four luxury guest cabins reside on the lower deck and can be converted from four queens to two large full beam VIP suites providing guests with a number of options for accommodation.

Big Fish is completed with a number of unique features on board, such as well equipped gym, yachting’s first video wall spanning the three levels of the atrium, a crow’s nest with 360 views and custom built tenders to take guests diving, fishing, snorkelling and skiing in complete safety.

Capable of welcoming ten guests on board, Big Fish is a highly acclaimed charter yacht which has taken guests on unique journeys to places such as Antarctica and the Amazon Basin on her world renowned polar circumnavigation with Aquos Yachts.

Big Fish is now for sale with YCO for an asking price of €26,500,000.