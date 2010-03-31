Big Fish is a 45m explorer yacht featuring exterior and interior design by Gregory C. Mashall Naval Architects. The yacht's full displacement steel hull and aluminium superstructure sport strong exterior lines, plum bow and large foredeck, giving the superyacht a bold and striking profile.



Big Fish will offer accommodation for up to 10 guests in five cabins, including a full-beam owner's stateroom on the bridgedeck and four guest staterooms located on the hull deck, which can convert into two VIP full-width staterooms.



Outside, the superyacht offers expansive decks covered with infused stone. A large swim platform can be combined with aft bulwarks to create a wide ‘beach’ aft deck, whilst a unique feature is hidden on the foredeck: hydraulic rams lift the deck vertically to reveal a 28ft aluminium diesel jet tender, providing transport to dive sites and exploration trips.

Powered by twin Caterpillar engines, Big Fish can achieve a top speed of 16 knots and a cruising speed of 10 knots. With a transatlantic range of 10,000 miles, superyacht Big Fish is capable of three full months of independent cruising.

Following her launch, superyacht Big Fish will now have her hardtop and mast fitted over the next three weeks, in preparation for delivery to her owner in May.