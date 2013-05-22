Big Fish garnered high acclaim from the superyacht community after her bold maiden voyage took her on a polar circumnavigation to demonstrate her capabilities as a robust and rugged endurance yacht with style in abundance. Since then, her reputation has only grown after a number of exciting adventures took her and her charter guests around the world.

Big Fish was originally available for sale through Y.CO at an asking price of $25,000,000. The luxury charter and brokerage experts have also extended their thanks to Captain Winston Joyce-Clarke and his Crew for their support and assistance.

However, renowned for being an exemplary charter yacht, Big Fish will still be exclusively available for charter through Y.CO in South East Asia for the coming months.

After stepping on board during the Monaco Yacht Show and the short period of time she spent on the Thames, Big Fish became an instant favourite in the Superyachts.com office and we’re elated to report on her successful sale.