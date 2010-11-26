M/Y Biscuit is a truly unique and one-off yacht which has come from the thirty years experience of the Filippetti Shipyard and the expert interior styling from Hot Lab Yacht & Design. The construction of M/Y Biscuit 95 was initially assigned to a shipyard in Calabria, Italy but was then entrusted to the Filippetti Shipyard in Mondolfo.

For the interior design, the owner has chosen the elegant and refined touch of the Italian Hot Lab studio, working on the overall décor of the yacht as well as the expertly designed interior; including the first linen Frette to the flatware from Chistolfe, alongside the painting in the living room by the emergent artist Paola Di Iusto.

M/Y Biscuit’s two decks are topped by a beautiful sunbathing area and a flybridge with a bar and the full spectrum of amenities to entertain guests onboard. On the lower deck there are two twin staterooms, the VIP and the master cabin; fully equipped in luxury and facilities.

Superyacht Biscuit’s dining area is detached and composed by a ten-person table designed by Saarinen, with small armchairs by Moroso and even a fully equipped wine cellar; continuing the theme of expert and tasteful design.