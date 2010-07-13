Having recently undergone initial sea trials, Italian shipyard, Filippetti Yacht, have joined with Hot Lab Studio to refit and restyle the 30m flying bridge; a one-off yacht with planing hull and two CAT engines of 1,850hp each.

The construction on Biscuit 95 was initially assigned to a shipyard in Calabria, Italy, subsequently being taken to Filippetti Yacht in Mondolfo, where the yacht was delivered in January for her refit and launch.

Boasting 30 years of experience, collaborating with Hot Lab Studio’s unique interior styling, Filippetti Yachts were involved in the construction of Biscuit 95’s superstructure, painting and assembly of all components included in the superyacht.

Hot Lab Studio has contributed an elegant and refined style to superyacht Biscuit, complementing her layout beautifully. Set over two decks, Biscuit will offer two twin staterooms, a VIP suite and crew quarters on the lower deck, alongside a stunning full beam master stateroom matching a mix of dark woods with fair leather and steel.

On her main deck, her living area is spacious and comfortable, with a bar and a corner study. Biscuit’s dining area is detached and composed of a ten-person capacity designer table with a wine cellar also present.

Superyacht Biscuit’s flybridge has been conceived for relaxation and outdoor leisure; offering a wet bar, wash basin, grill and refrigerators. Her two designed starboard sofas can either be used as a flybridge dining area with teak table for up to 12 or the other converted into a spacious sunbathing area. A second cockpit and two chaises lounges are the final touch to the furniture on the sun deck.

Biscuit 95 will continue for a long cruise in the Mediterranean which will lead her to Cannes in September 2010.