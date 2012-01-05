Award winning design and construction play a key part in the grandeur of this stunning superyacht. Blind Date offers space for up to ten guests in five luxurious staterooms, including a bi-level Master suite surrounded in an enviable Patrick Knowles décor.

Constructed in aluminium, this sturdy custom built semi-displacement motor yacht can reach a top speed of 19 knots through dual diesel 3512B 9000hp engines and maintain a comfortable cruising speed of 17.50 knots.

Blind Date can accommodate up to ten guests in five luxurious staterooms, consisting of one Master suite, three double, one twin and two pullman berths.

Available for sale through Merle Wood & Associates, Blind Date has now undergone a significant $4m price reduction and stands for sale at an asking price of $25,900,000.