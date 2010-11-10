Built in 1995, Blind Date is a remarkably well-maintained vessel after undergoing an extensive refit project in 2005. Blind Date features a classic American style with a European pedigree, combining Lürssen exterior styling and a beautiful interior from the US based designer, Patrick Knowles.

Constructed in aluminium, Blind Date can achieve an impressive speed of 26 knots alongside offering a cruising range of 1,600nm at 10 knots. Alongside her performance and construction quality, Blind Date is an elegantly designed and comfortable yacht with a flawless charter career behind her.

Blind Date can comfortably accommodate 8 guests across 4 luxurious cabins, consisting of one master, one VIP and two double suites.

Blind Date is now reportedly listed with International Yacht Collection and Peter Insull at a new asking price of $9,500,000.