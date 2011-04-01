Built in 1999 by Intermarine, M/Y Bossy Boots II is an immaculately maintained superyacht with a sophisticated exterior styling from Luiz de Basto and an elegant interior design from Marc Michaels.

Designed to be both stunning and spacious, inside and out, M/Y Bossy Boots II has a top deck which is ideal for relaxing in the day or entertaining in the evening.

M/Y Bossy Boots II can comfortably accommodate 10 guests onboard, comprising of one owner’s cabin, one VIP cabin, two double cabins, and one twin cabin alongside being capable of carrying up to seven crew members.

Available for sale with Merle Wood & Associates, M/Y Bossy Boots II has now undergone a $1m price reduction – bringing her asking price down to $10,600,000.