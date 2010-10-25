Built in 1993 by Heesen, Superyacht Brazil was completely refitted in 2008, giving her a new contemporary style inside and out whilst still maintaining her original lines.

With an impressive beam of nearly 28ft, Brazil offers a generous amount of accommodation and living spaces. Her interior is filled with exotic Tahitian paintings and warm bamboo window treatments in the main salon. She also boasts detailed finishes of rich wood and silken pillows to enhance the luxury cruise experience.

Brazil is able to accommodate ten guests in five spacious and beautifully designed staterooms, consisting of a one king sized master suite, two queen staterooms and two twin suites.

Superyacht Brazil will be available for closer inspection at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show later this week, alongside such stunning superyachts as Northern Star, Kismet, Silver Lining, Allegria and Sea Jewel Bravo.

After a $2,000,000 price reduction, Moran Yacht & Ship have announced Brazil’s new pricing as $9,950,000.