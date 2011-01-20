Custom built with the characteristic expertise of Heesen in 1993, Brazil underwent major work to her interiors and exteriors; completely modernising her style whilst keeping her original lines. Perfect for entertaining, Brazil is a motor yacht with a lot to offer guests and owners alike, offering ample space for 10 guests in five luxurious cabins.

Her king sized Master suite features ‘his and hers’ bathrooms with elegant design pieces such as etched glass doors to the shower alongside a Jacuzzi, two queen staterooms and two twin suites to offer a comfortable cruise on-board a truly beautiful yacht.

Powered by dual MTU 12V 396 TE 94 diesel engines, superyacht Brazil can achieve a top speed of 16.50 knots as well as reaching a range of 3,000nm at a cruising speed of 12.5 knots.

Available for sale with Moran Yacht & Ship, superyacht Brazil has now undergone a further price reduction since her entry to the market; bringing her asking price down to $8,450,000.