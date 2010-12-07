Custom built by Heesen in 1993; Brazil was completely refitted in 2008 to harbour a more contemporary style whilst maintaining her original distinctive lines. She features spacious exterior and interior areas, due to an expansive 27.6ft beam alongside a build quality which guarantees comfort onboard.

M/Y Brazil’s interior was designed by Claudette Bonville with an exterior design from Richard Hein, matching the interior elegance with exterior style. Exotic Tahitian paintings and warm bamboo window treatments greet guests onboard whilst entering into the Main Salon alongside detailed and sophisticated furnishings of bearled wood and silken pillows.

Able to accommodate 10 guests in 5 spacious and elegant staterooms, comprised of a king sized master suite with his and hers bathrooms and Jacuzzi bathtub, two queen staterooms and two twin suites to create the perfect cruising atmosphere with family and friends.

Superyacht Brazil is available for sale through Moran Yacht & Ship for the new asking price of $8,450,000.