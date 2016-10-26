The 49.68 metre (163’ft) Feadship superyacht Broadwater emerged from a full refit in 2008 and went on to claim awards for the renewal in 2010.

With a sophisticated superyacht design from Donald Starkey, brought to life in 1990, she is fully updated and will soon be cruising the ocean for charter with SuperYachtsMonaco under a new name, ‘BLU 470’.

Capable of accommodating up to 10 guests on board, with a beautifully renewed Patrick Knowles interior, Broadwater boasts a world of amenities on board to both relax and entertain guests from families to formal parties.

Originally listed at an asking price of $17,450,00, superyacht Broadwater (now BLU 470) has now been sold.

