The show is the result of a collaboration between Northrop & Johnson and a number of other enterprising brokers, and will be held 20 - 21 June from 14:00 to 18:30 on both days prior to the start of the prestigious Superyacht Cup.

At the event, brokers and prospective buyers will be invited to inspect 18 sailing yachts and 12 motor yachts.

Joost Goverts of Northrop and Johnson said that the event is designed to solve the problem of unscheduled requests for yacht viewings.

“This event usually attracts a number of clients, and friends of owners who come for the regatta, as well as a number of brokers who like to make the best of their time,” Mr Goverts said.

“In the past we would receive a few last-minute calls from brokers who asked if it was possible to quickly view a few of our centrals. These boats would be unprepared, and some skippers would also not be prepared to show the boats from one moment to the next.”

“We have decided to turn the process around and prepare the boats and crew and invite brokers, clients, et al, to come and view these listings.”

Brokers that have already committed to showcasing yachts at the event include Camper & Nicholsons, Fraser Yachts, Ocean Independence, Dolphin Yachts, David East Yachting and, of course, Northrop & Johnson.

First established in 1996, the Superyacht Cup is the longest running superyacht regatta in Europe, attracting over 200 sailing superyachts each year to Palma de Mallorca, the capital of Mallorca.