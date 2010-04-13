Buzzy B is built to comply to MCA standards and sleeps 10 guests in five cabins. Accommodation comprises one master cabin, two double cabins and two twins.

The elegant yacht offers modern entertainment on board and boasts an array of toys including water skis, windsurfer, kneeboard, wakeboard, snorkelling gear and diving equipment.

Buzzy B has a cruising speed of 10 knots and is equipped with a swing keel to enable her to sail to the smallest harbours.

Sailing yacht Buzzy B was offered for sale with Bernard Gallay, with an asking price of EUR€1.665 million.