Superyacht Buzzy B sold by Bernard Gallay Yacht Brokerage and Dream Sailing
The 27.5m sailing yacht Buzzy B has been sold by French brokerage firms Bernard Gallay and Dream Sailing. Originally built by Trehard Chantier in 1982 to a ground breaking Martin Frances design, Buzzy B underwent a major refit in 2000, emerging as a fast and luxurious superyacht.
Buzzy B is built to comply to MCA standards and sleeps 10 guests in five cabins. Accommodation comprises one master cabin, two double cabins and two twins.
The elegant yacht offers modern entertainment on board and boasts an array of toys including water skis, windsurfer, kneeboard, wakeboard, snorkelling gear and diving equipment.
Buzzy B has a cruising speed of 10 knots and is equipped with a swing keel to enable her to sail to the smallest harbours.
Sailing yacht Buzzy B was offered for sale with Bernard Gallay, with an asking price of EUR€1.665 million.