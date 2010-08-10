Superyacht Cakewalk Launched by Derecktor

Standing at 85.6m in length, Superyacht Cakewalk was designed by world renowned designer Tim Heywood with naval architecture from Azure Yachts and interiors from Dalton Designs Inc.

This modern take on a classic design is a stunning example of nautical engineering, initiating a truly momentous occasion for her builders when she was launched at 10:30am on August 8th. When the stunning six deck, 2998 gross ton vessel floated off Derecktor’s new 4000 ton dry-dock into the waters of Bridgeport harbour, it was a culmination of an effort never before seen in American yacht building.

Several years and many, many thousands of skilled labour hours, along with tireless work from the owners’ team and Derecktor’s project group were needed to make the original vision a remarkable reality.

“Needless to say, as with any project of this scale and sophistication, there were some growing pains along the way, but we think the result speaks for herself” said Paul Derecktor, President of the Derecktor group of shipyards.” For the first time, an American yard has shown it can equal or better the work of the best European yards. My brother Tom and I, along with everyone at Derecktor are very proud and we thank all the people who made this possible, in particular of course, the Owner and his team.”

“We certainly could not have done it without them” commented Gavin Higgins, VP of Business Development at Derecktor. “Some of the world’s most experienced and skilled specialists put their expertise into this job. You cannot successfully build a yacht of this size and complexity with having that sort of talent available.” Reactions from those involved in the project are a mix of pride, satisfaction and in some cases awe at what has been accomplished. “She is superb” said Designer Tim Heywood. “The workmanship throughout is absolutely first-class, as good as you will find on any yacht in the world. I could not be more pleased for the owner and all involved”.

Bill Zinser, Build Captain on Cakewalk and leader of the owners’ team, seemed as proud (and relieved) as a new parent, “She is what we knew she could be all along. It makes all the hard work, all the long days, worth it. We have great owners and we worked with a great group at Derecktor. We can’t wait to show her off to the world.” Notably, Cakewalk was christened for the owners by Carmen Golinski, the Interior Manager on board, indicative of the closeness of the owners and crew.