Launched in 2010 by Derecktor Shipyards, Cakewalk is one of the most impressive yachts to have been introduced to the water in the past year; widely acclaimed as the largest yacht to have been built in America since the 1930’s.

Superyachts.com recently admired Cakewalk, anchored just off the coast of Antibes, from the view of a tender at the Cannes Film Festival.

This stunning 85.6m superyacht was designed by Tim Heywood Designs and Azure Naval Architects to echo a classic sophistication of the yachting lifestyle which is seldom seen on yachts this size.

Her interior was fashioned by the venerable Dalton Designs Inc., who created an internal space to perfectly compliment the by gone era of yachting encapsulated in her exterior profile.

Capable of accommodating up to 14 guests in 7 luxurious cabins, Cakewalk combines the perfect amount of open space, idyllic luxury and sturdy, sea-faring performance.

Now available for sale through Merle Wood & Associates, alongside joint-central agent Burgess, Cakewalk is currently listed as Price on Application.