Measuring 55 metres, Cakewalk was designed by Stefano Natucci and features a wealth of signature Benetti lines and characteristic design elements.

After a recent update in 2015, the meticulously maintained superyacht can accommodate up to 12 guests in complete comfort.

The lifestyle is surrounded by an interior design, also styled by Stefano Natucci, features a homely and welcome interior to enhance the experience on board for owners or charter guests.

Listed at an asking price of $19,5000,000, Cakewalk is the latest sales announcement from Merle Wood & Associates after broker Kevin Greene introduced her new owner.