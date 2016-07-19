Superyacht Cakewalk Sold by Merle Wood & Associates
Superyacht Cakewalk emerged from the Benetti shipyard in 2003. After 13 years on the water, she has now found a new owner according to a successful sale report from Merle Wood & Associates.
Measuring 55 metres, Cakewalk was designed by Stefano Natucci and features a wealth of signature Benetti lines and characteristic design elements.
After a recent update in 2015, the meticulously maintained superyacht can accommodate up to 12 guests in complete comfort.
The lifestyle is surrounded by an interior design, also styled by Stefano Natucci, features a homely and welcome interior to enhance the experience on board for owners or charter guests.
Listed at an asking price of $19,5000,000, Cakewalk is the latest sales announcement from Merle Wood & Associates after broker Kevin Greene introduced her new owner.