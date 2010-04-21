M/Y Candyscape underwent major refits in 2005/6, rejuvenating the yacht with elegant and luxurious interiors from Candy & Candy. She holds advanced entertainment equipment, ranging from a dining table which doubles as a roulette table to a pop up flat screen TV.

Candyscape's top deck holds a Jacuzzi, BBQ and bar, alongside a relaxing sunbathing area located on the bow.

Entertainment possibilities have been enhanced with a dining capacity for 12 aft deck, where guests can eat under the stars. Superyacht Candyscape has accommodation for 12 guests in six cabins, all with en suite.

M/Y Candyscape will be showing at the Amico Shipyard from the 1st of June with Edmiston & Company, priced at EUR€6,950,000.