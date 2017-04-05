A symphony of rich mahogony and gold trimmings make up the treasured design of Casino Royale; a signature masterpiece of the portland designer Carol Williamson & Associates. Marrying luxurious textures, rich colour palettes and sultry silhouettes, much like past projects such as Trinity’s 58.2 metre Carpe Diem, Casino Royale paints the ultimate mis-en-scene for glamour and sophistication.

A step on board and its appeal is abundantly clear. Classic traditionalism has been met with the contemporary. From its 2008 build year and a welcomed refit in 2014, she has managed to retain her orginal character of grandeur and stately elegance across an expansive 6,900 interior square footage.

Take its 12 guests in six luxurious staterooms, each offering distinct interior splendor where warm tones meet artistic excellence. Its main-deck master stateroom with an extra large spa bath, a full-beam VIP stateroom with Jacuzzi tub all merge rich golden hues with crystal drop chandeliers, offering a truly timeless allure.

One of the finer features is Christensen's hi-gloss Sappelle Mahogany, contrasting with softer accents throughout such as its premium carpet, offering balance and fludity from room to room.

The interiors nod to traditionalism feels like a step into a forgotten era, transcending one to what feels like could be a British country home. It is hard to believe its Kaleidescape Entertainment System could exist in such grand decedance; where innovation meets the classical and where life on board could not be more divine. Click here for more information on chartering Casino Royale.

Currently on the brokerage market, Casino Royale is available for sale through Northrop & Johnson with interior insight photography by Superyachts.com.