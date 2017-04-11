From the moment we arrived inside, Catera stood out amongst co-exhibitors of her size. Rich and regal, her lashings of royal blue and emerald green catch the eye and within seconds command the attention of whoever graces her decks. A bold and varied palette is unorthodox for a yacht of this size, yet her designers have managed impeccably to make something colourful still appear chic and spacious.

From fine quilting to plush furniture, Catera’s standout pieces don’t stop at her soft furnishings. Dining chairs are wrapped in ocean blue, tastefully clashing against the aqua patterned lounge chairs and striking geometric patterns that run from suites to the saloon. Her 5 cabins almost appear themed, from flattering florals to strong stripes, the only thing Catera’s rooms share in common is their colour and quality.

Maintaining a regal and classic appeal, her traditional mahogany wood finishings are the timeless staple behind Catera’s modern and contemporary feel.

Certain to awaken your senses, whether you’re cozying up with friend around her elegant dinner table, or relaxing in her velvet-soft sofas, this superyacht is full of little surprises, without compromising on neither space nor style. Catera is currently available for sale through Galati Yacht Sales.