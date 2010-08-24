Built by New Zealand Shipyard Alloy Yachts in 1998, Charlatan is a fine example of high-quality sailing. Featuring a sophisticated exterior design and engineering from Ron Holland Design, Charlatan also offers a luxuriously styled, wood-based interior from Redman Whiteley Dixon.

Superyacht Charlatan underwent a major refit in 2008 to emerge from the Pendennis Shipyard as a spectacularly maintained sailing yacht, featuring new generators, modern in-furling booms, bow and stern thrusters, a hydraulic transom and contemporary living facilities throughout. This gorgeous sailing yacht can comfortably accommodate 6 guests in 3 cabins.

The asking price of this highly maintained, comfortable and state-of-the-art sailing yacht is $7 million and will be on display at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show with Northrop and Johnson.