Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

News Search

Superyacht Charlatan for sale with Northrop and Johnson

By B. Roberts

The stunning 33.8m sailing ketch Charlatan has been signed for sale with Northrop and Johnson, offering a traditional styling with modern, high-quality rigging.

Built by New Zealand Shipyard Alloy Yachts in 1998, Charlatan is a fine example of high-quality sailing. Featuring a sophisticated exterior design and engineering from Ron Holland Design, Charlatan also offers a luxuriously styled, wood-based interior from Redman Whiteley Dixon.

Superyacht Charlatan underwent a major refit in 2008 to emerge from the Pendennis Shipyard as a spectacularly maintained sailing yacht, featuring new generators, modern in-furling booms, bow and stern thrusters, a hydraulic transom and contemporary living facilities throughout. This gorgeous sailing yacht can comfortably accommodate 6 guests in 3 cabins.

The asking price of this highly maintained, comfortable and state-of-the-art sailing yacht is $7 million and will be on display at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show with Northrop and Johnson.

By B. Roberts
More news About…
Companies linked to this Story
More news From ...
Brokerage News