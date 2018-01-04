Grace E won global acclaim after collecting a host of awards for her exterior design, interior design and eco-technology across her time on the water. Here's why she makes the perfect charter choice for a more environmentally conscious start to 2018.

For Sustainable Superyachting

Her dynamic positioning system allows the yacht to stay in place without dropping anchor, which means Grace E can cruise in ecologically vulnerable locations such as coral reefs, without damaging the environment.

Whether exploring the mangroves of the Caribbean by Winter or the rustic glamour of the Western Med by Summer, take a moment to relish in the vast expanse of your voyage right on the guest deck space.

Her luxe-curved seating is cocooned from the elements, and further protection is provided in the form of low-profile transparent windshields adding a dash of functional design that makes it all the more perfect.

With installations to reduce her carbon footprint, to the systems which mitigate the exhaust fumes and a focus on better trash management and storage, she is just the charter vessel for those looking for an ethical ocean traverse.

For Relaxation and Replenishment...

With Grace E, not only is her ethical edge a feel-good factor for her charter guests but her wellness centre marks an entirely new approach to superyachting. Take her wellness deck; a massage room with steam and sauna, full gym and treatment room.

Hydrotherapy bath by morning, a dry sauna by day and retreat room for meditation by night, offers 360-degree azure views on the wellness deck for pure escape into nature's splendour.

Keen to exercise with a view? There is a 3.5-metre exercise pool on the upper deck, perfectly followed with beauty treatments before a visit to her circular bar serving up any alcoholic beverage or juice kick that takes your fancy.

For His and Her's at Sea...

When romance calls, those within the twelve guest space have a sheer moment of privacy built in the enclave of seclusion that hides within Grace E.

With five decks, four of which are connected by an elevator, the transition between her quarters are seamless for both privacy and socialising with guests. Couples can take to the spectacular full beam master suite featuring a beautiful central bathtub and separate his and her shower rooms.

Interior highlights include noise dampening throughout due to her unique installation that marries perfectly with her soft colour palette. A fusion of dusky greys, creams and contemporary bespoke furniture pieces offer a zen retreat for intimacy and escape.

For Day to Night Entertainment...

By day, a host of luxury jet tenders and a full assortment of water toys are managed by an energetic crew that are completely dedicated to their guests' well-being. With the ocean your playground to explore, nothing quite say's ocean fun than a scenic skimming of inland waters, a lush island landscape blushing the horizon in technicolour.

For the evening? State-of-the-art audio-visual systems and DJ input on main deck aft mean party beats till the early morning. Sneak to the Kaleidescape movie library for cinematic seclusion.

Marking a trend toward more environmentally friendly superyachts, she is the perfect vessel for those looking to immerse in a sanctuary of serenity both in the style, and comfort, of a traditional superyacht.

Grace E is available to charter with Burgess both in the Caribbean and Central America in the Winter Season and the West Med in the Summer Season.