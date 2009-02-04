Superyacht charter news from CNI

The winners of the prized Neptune awards will be announced at the World Superyacht Awards 2009 gala evening at London’s historic Guildhall on Saturday 16th May.

Watch this space for some award winning announcements, as well as the CNI award for the Young Designer of the Year 2009, in association with the Royal Institution of Naval Architects.

CNI were delighted to witness the launch of Feadship’s hull 677 on the 27th January 2009. The 53.5m (175’) Hurricane Run is the first Feadship to be launched in 2009.

Following in the tradition of her owner’s present and previous yachts, Thunder Gulch and High Chaparral, Hurricane Run is a development of the well-proven concept.

Her build was project managed from start to finish by CNI’s Alex Lees Buckley and, as with the owner’s previous yachts, she is available for charter through CNI and under management with CNI’s Yacht Management Division.