Motor yacht Clarena II holds a distinctive grey, steel hull and aluminium superstructure. She has a slender profile, with a sharp bow and modern exterior lines.

The superyacht features an expansive sundeck and impressive 100 square metre beach club aft. Inside, Clarena II can accommodate up to 12 guests in a master suite and five double staterooms. The enormous master suite houses a massage room, cinema room and a hatch, which can be lowered to act as a balcony above the sea.



M/Y Clarena II can reach a max speed of 16.5 knots through her twin Caterpillar 2682hp engines, with a range of 6,000nm at cruising speed.

Superyacht Clarena II is currently awaiting modifications and upgrades and will be ready to deliver to her new owners this June. Clarena II was listed with an asking price of €58 million.