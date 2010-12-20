Measuring 43.13m in length with a fixed bowsprit, S/Y Clear Eyes is a beautiful vessel which conveys an image of classical sailing from a bygone era; both in her exterior lines and elegant interior.

Designed in-house by the Turkish shipyard, Pax Navi, sailing yacht Clear Eyes was built by using modern technology combined with a team of specialists in wood and steel.

Clear Eyes has all the charm of an Anatolian Schooner, featuring Naval Architecture from Erkin Yagci to offer ample exterior spaces, traditional lines and a classic style with a long keel hull and ketch rigging. Her main mast stretches 40m high with a mizzen mast measuring 32m - sporting expertly crafted sails from Halsey.

Not only is she good looking, with plenty of space for guests on board and enchanting underwater lights for evening entertainment, but this powerful sailing yacht creates a sense of ample interior space. Built to accommodate 10/12 guests, Clear Eyes is ideal for the charter market as she boasts a comfortable build for long voyages and a remarkable interior taken from a classically nautical background.

Her accommodation quarters for example, are expertly laid out, featuring four large guest staterooms with an impressive master suite. Two of these guest staterooms are also conjoined by a sliding mahogany door, allowing the user to transform the two rooms into one, and utilise it as a master guest stateroom with a private lounge and bedroom alongside ensuite facilities.

Her interior design is steeped in warm and welcoming mahogany which is perfectly complimented by light carpeting to give a sense of space. The mahogany onboard is a running theme throughout the superyacht whereas the materials and colours used vary, offering vivid matching colours in the saloon and separate neutral colour themes in each stateroom.

Pax Navi has used the best materials to construct superyacht Clear Eyes, steeping her en-suites in mahogany, marble and onyx whilst her running style throughout immediately gives a sense of classic nautical sophistication.

The Pax Navi shipyard was founded in 2007 in Bodrum, West Turkey and specialises in the construction of motor and sailing yachts up to 65m. Pax Navi constructed superyacht Clear Eyes to surpass ABS, MCA LY2, Maltese Cross A1E, Commercial Yachting Services and AMS specifications

After being launched in Turkey and delivered to her owner in spring 2009, Clear Eyes took the seas for her maiden voyage in the summer of last year and made her debut appearance at the Monaco Yacht Show this year.