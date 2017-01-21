Cloud 9 - CRN’s second largest superyacht launch to date - is the result of a world-class collaboration between design studios Zuccon International Project and Winch Design, with Burgess Technical Services acting on behalf of the owner.

Her exterior, built with Italian flair and imposing stature, was crafted by Zuccon International Project to boast clean lines and subtle superstructural details. This natural flow continues across the guest areas and internal layout, creating a seamless transition between interior and deck spaces.

Drawn and implemented by Winch Design for a repeat client, the interior style of Cloud 9 covers an enormous amount of space, with a large volume (thanks to a 13.50-metre beam) and five spacious decks (along with sub-deck) to work with.

“It has been a great pleasure to work with Zuccon,” commented Andrew Winch of Winch Design. “I have always admired Mr Zuccon’s exterior designs and to partner with him and CRN for this project has been very exciting. We have previously designed a 60 metre motor yacht for these clients with whom I have a very close friendship which makes this project particularly enjoyable. It is a pleasure to work with them again and I am appreciative of their trust and confidence.”

“The clients’ knowledge, along with that of Captain Colin Boyle’s, has been exceptional throughout the design process,” continues Winch. “Burgess brought a wealth of technological capability and understanding, resulting in a yacht that is not only beautifully designed, but also exceptionally well built for purpose.”

Appointed as owner’s representative, Burgess Technical Services played an important role in the construction of Cloud 9 from the beginning.

Agreeing technical specifications between owner and yard, as well as managing the project as it progressed, Ed Beckett, Naval Architect with Burgess Technical Marine state that the bar was raised on this spectacular superyacht: “Not only in terms of immediate appearance to her owners and guests,” explains Ed Beckett, Naval Architect with Burgess Technical Services, “but also from the perspective of seakeeping and comfort, the arrangement of engineering systems, the quality of the paintwork and attention to detail throughout whether visible or invisible.”



The vessel will be delivered in April 2017 and continues the incredible trend already set forward by the nascent year. We look forward to bringing you more details as and when they emerge. Video by Ferretti Group.