The stylish exterior - designed by Zuccon International Project - was launched to high-acclaim, covering five decks and 74-metres (242 ft) with clean, powerful lines and an unmistakable Italian flair.

“I remember realizing, right after the launch, how much the aesthetic impact of the new 74-metre was in fact much stronger than we could have realized in the beginning” explains architect Gianni Zuccon folllowing the launch, "and I think this is one of the greatest compliments a yacht can receive”.

With a spacious beam of 13.50-metres opening up cavernous volumes and opportunities for creative layouts, interior design studio Winch Design was presented with a remarkable, but enjoyable challenge.

“I have always admired Mr Zuccon’s exterior designs and to partner with him and CRN for this project has been very exciting,” says Andrew Winch on the day Cloud 9 met the water. “We have previously designed a 60-metre motor yacht for these clients with whom I have a very close friendship which makes this project particularly enjoyable. It is a pleasure to work with them again and I am appreciative of their trust and confidence.”

The fresh collaboration between Zuccon and Winch has resulted in a superyacht with distinct character and timeless appeal, but with a maintained sense of mystery as we wait to discover what atmosphere has been created on board.

"We are particularly pleased with the work we have done with Andrew Winch" added Gianni Zuccon, "since in his project for the internal areas he managed to maintain a close unity with the superstructure design; Cloud 9 indeed displays a great uniformity between superstructure and interior. In fact, thanks to design solutions that allow an interpenetration of the spaces, the overall layout is very smooth, giving the idea of great fluidity and flexibility.”

Due for delivery in April 2017, CRN’s latest launch is another evolutionary step in the Italian yacht-builders long history, with a world design elements still to be uncovered.

We look forward to bringing you the latest updates as and when they emerge, until then, take a look at the latest photos below or watch the full video of her launch here.