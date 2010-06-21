The Mumbai based design firm Beyond Design have created a lot of attention through their unconventional concepts. The 150m wooden-hulled Maharaja concept is an ideation which defies the convention of superyacht design, featuring heavy use of wood and glass alongside a truly unique superstructure.

The concept features a standalone breakfast island, a 15m infinity pool, open air beach lounge, 30m golf course, a glass business lounge and another swimming pool alongside offering fantastic views through 45m in the sky entertainment lounge.

Designer Ashish Gupta holds previous experience in yacht design, creating the 40m wooden yacht Ashena in India as well as an interior refit of the 90m Indian Empress. His recent and second, revolutionary concept, the Black GT95, is just as unconventional as the Maharaja 150 but with an emphasis on speed.

The Black GT95 has a slender hull, with a beam of 12m, is capable of achieving around 40 knots without sacrificing luxury or comfort. The main deck holds a massive alfresco area, boasting a bar with palatial decorations. The Black GT95 holds three swimming pools and impressively vast spaces around the yacht.

Like the Maharaja 150, the Black GT95 is almost totally enclosed in glass to offer an unrivalled view of the world at sea. With private terraces on both port and starboard, bar and dining areas in the aft, the Black GT95 concept is also equipped with a helipad.

Beyond Design have been working for Indian Industrialists since 2003, then partnering with the Dutch Naval Architects, Stolk Marimecs, located in Vollenhoverweg. The design firm also feature heavily at the Monaco Yacht Show which displayed early models of the 95m Grand Sports Series last year, currently undergoing further design measures.